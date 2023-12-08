It seems that the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has recently been updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Broadsword: Warlord Edition – May 7, 2024

The turn-based strategy game forces players to undertake dramatic missions in the Middle Ages as they take command of one of five different armies – the English, the French, the Spanish, the Poles or the Habsburgs – and watch their troops fight boldly in a full 3D battle.

Additionally, Bahnsen Knights has been delayed to January 18, 2024. And Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties: Definitive Edition has been delayed to March 5, 2023.

