The agreement was completed smoothly without objections after two weeks of negotiations. This is the first time that a global climate agreement has explicitly called for reducing the use of fossil fuels.

Here are the highlights of what was reported by the major international media after the conclusion of COP28:

Washington Post

The American press talked about the climate achievement achieved in the UAE during the COP28 conference, describing the agreement as an achievement in terms of climate agreements.

She also confirmed that the agreement was reached smoothly without objections. Adding that it is the first time that a global climate agreement explicitly calls for reducing the use of fossil fuels.

France Press agency

The French media touched on the event and pointed out that Paris considers the UAE agreement a victory for climate and nuclear energy, and added that France announced that the climate agreement reached at the conference is considered a victory, including its inclusion of nuclear energy, of which Paris is a staunch supporter.

DW

The UAE agreement received coverage in the German press, which spoke about the achievements of COP28, stressing that representatives of more than 190 countries agreed to activate the Global Climate Fund on the first day of the conference.

Euronews

European media praised the UAE agreement and considered it an important step, noting that the agreement of the negotiators at the conference on the necessity of gradually moving away from the use of fossil fuels that lead to global warming is an important step towards changing the way the world is supplied with energy.

Xinhua

In turn, the Chinese press touched on the historic agreement reached by the conference on climate action and highlighted that China appreciates the efforts of the UAE in organizing the conference.

Russian news agency TASS

Russian media also highlighted a number of initiatives launched during COP28, including a pledge to double energy efficiency and triple the world's renewable energy capacity by 2030.

El Pais

The famous Spanish newspaper El Pais said: “The negotiations continued, the text was tightened, and finally, to the surprise of many, the first call to leave fossil fuels was approved in Dubai.” One of the negotiators who had been meeting COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber at summits for years admitted, saying: “It is A very smart guy.” “He is probably one of the presidents who knows the most about the most important issues at the COP.” Perhaps that is because he has one foot in the fossil fuel sector and the other in renewable energy.

Los Angeles Times

“Future generations may look to 2023 as a turning point when world leaders changed course and finally took a path toward achieving their goals.”