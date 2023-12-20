loading…

Britain recruited ethnic Rohingya as mercenaries when it began colonizing Myanmar in the past. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – English never recruited ethnicities Rohingya in Myanmar as a mercenary. This happened in the past, when this European country began to colonize the Myanmar region.

The British began to colonize the Myanmar region in the 19th century. At that time, Myanmar consisted of several small kingdoms, including the Kingdom of Arakan, whose majority population was Muslim.

The British wanted to unite Myanmar under their rule, and for that they needed the support of the local population.

The British saw the Rohingya ethnic group as a potential military force that could help them fight the “rebellion” carried out by small kingdoms in Myanmar.

Therefore, the British began to recruit ethnic Rohingya as mercenaries.

In 1824, Britain launched a war against the Kingdom of Arakan.

In this war, the British succeeded in defeating the Arakan Kingdom and controlling the Arakan region.

The British then formed a special military force consisting of ethnic Rohingya, called the “Arakan Pioneers”.

The Arakan Pioneers played an important role in assisting the British in fighting the “rebellion” carried out by small kingdoms in Myanmar. These troops also helped Britain in developing infrastructure and the economy in the Myanmar region.