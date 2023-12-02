loading…

A British charity, UK-AWIS, has been criticized by a number of groups after openly raising funds for Israeli soldiers fighting in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

LONDON – The British charity, UK Friends of the Association for the Wellbeing of Israel’s Soldiers (UK-AWIS), has been criticized by a number of groups after openly raising funds for soldiers Israel fighting in Gaza, Palestine.

Israel’s Zionist military war in Gaza—which started on October 7, had a ceasefire for a week and continued again on Friday (1/12/2023)—was supposed to be a battle against Hamas.

In fact, what happened was an indiscriminate civilian massacre of up to around 15,000 Palestinians.

UK-AWIS has asked the British public for donations to support troops taking part in Operation Iron Sword, Israel’s military codename for its war against Hamas in Gaza.

“Every generous donation allows us to better provide for the essential needs of our frontline soldiers in Operation Iron Sword,” the charity wrote in a post on its Facebook page on November 17.

Pro-Palestinian campaign groups and charities fundraising to support humanitarian efforts in Gaza have questioned whether the UK-AWIS effort can be considered a charitable effort given the large number of civilian casualties caused by Israeli forces.

The UN Security Council heard last week that more than two-thirds of the 14,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza were women and children.

The current death toll, as fighting resumed on Friday after a week-long ceasefire, stands at more than 15,000, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Tayab Ali, director of the International Justice Center for Palestine, told Middle East Eye (MEE): “It is vital for the Charity Commission to investigate a charity that supports members of foreign military forces where there is significant evidence that its military personnel may have been involved in serious abuses against international law.”

“British public money should not be raised or used to support the (Israeli) army as doing so could make the charity complicit in war crimes which in itself cannot be considered consistent with its charitable aims,” Ali continued.