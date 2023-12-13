loading…

The flags of Greece (left) and Cyprus (second left), fly in the south, while the Turkish-controlled north raises the flags of Turkey and Turkish Cypriots on the minaret of the Selimiye Mosque in Cyprus. Photo/AP

LONDON – Britain has sent 500 additional troops to a base in Cyprus, about 200 miles from Tel Aviv, after Israel began a bombing campaign in Gaza.

This news was revealed by British media, reported by Sputnik on Wednesday (13/12/2023). Previously, Britain admitted to sending 1,000 troops to the Eastern Mediterranean to support Israel but did not provide details on where the troops were deployed.

But James Heappey, who served as Britain’s armed forces minister, confirmed in a letter to a British MP that around 500 troops had been sent to Cyprus.

Britain has two military bases in Cyprus which is considered British territory, Dhekelia, in the east of the island and Akrotiri in the west.

Royal Air Force (RAF) Akrotiri is the larger of the two and also includes a base used by the United States (US) military.

RAF Akrotiri Base has been used by the British as a location for bombing campaigns in the Middle East.

Heappey’s letter also reportedly stated additional troops were being sent to Egypt, Israel and Lebanon, but declined to reveal the numbers citing “operational security reasons.”

The latest deployment brings the number of British troops stationed in Cyprus to 2,717, with an additional 273 civil servants.

An additional 129 US troops are known to be stationed at British bases in Cyprus, but it is not known whether that number has increased in recent months.

A Cypriot government spokesman denied the country was being used to provide military aid to Israel, a statement supported by Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides.