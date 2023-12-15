loading…

Britain, Japan and Italy have signed a deal to develop the world's leading future stealth fighter jet. Photo/Anadolu

LONDON – English has signed international agreements with Japan and Italy to develop stealth fighter jet future.

They want the fighter jet to be the world's leading future aircraft.

The agreement will create the headquarters for the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP), a defense partnership between the three countries, based in the UK.

“The world-leading future stealth fighter aims to increase military capabilities, prosperity and strategic benefits for all three countries,” the British Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Thursday, as reported by Reuters, Friday (15/12/2023).

It is stated that this program aims to develop an innovative stealth fighter with supersonic capabilities and equipped with cutting-edge technology that will support future stability of the Indo-Pacific and broader global security.

“The UK-based headquarters will also see us make important decisions collaboratively and quickly, working closely with our close partners Italy and Japan, as well as our impressive defense industry, to produce an outstanding aircraft,” Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said in a statement. that statement.

The ministry said the fighter jets it plans to build will have a powerful radar that can provide 10,000 times more data than current systems, giving it an edge in winning battles.

Separately, Shapps announced that a British carrier strike group would visit Japan as part of an Indo-Pacific deployment in 2025.

“Such deployments send a strong deterrence message while presenting an important opportunity to build relationships with key partners,” Shapps said.

“Japan is our closest security partner in Asia and the task group's visit to the country will only strengthen our military and diplomatic ties,” he added.

