Suara.com – The inactive chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), Firli Bahuri, has been reported again to Polda Metro Jaya. He reportedly used secret KPK documents related to the corruption case of the Directorate General of Railways (DJKA) of the Ministry of Transportation in the pre-trial hearing to determine the suspect in extortion of former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo alias SYL at the South Jakarta District Court.

Chairman of the Indonesian Budget Transparency and Anti-Corruption Institute (Lemtaki), Edy Susilo admitted that his report had been received and registered with Number: LP/B/7588/XII/SPKT/POLDA METRO JAYA dated December 18 2023. Apart from Firli, he also reported Ian Iskandar as Firli's attorney.

“We have made an LP (police report) to Polda Metro Jaya. Firli and his lawyer were reported,” Edy told reporters, Tuesday (19/12/2023).

In this case, said Edy, his party suspects Article 54 of Law Number 14 of 2008 concerning Openness of Public Information in conjunction with Article 322 of the Criminal Code.

Based on the results of his search, the document was allegedly obtained from the Deputy Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Committee, Alexander Marwata.

“He (Firli) is inactive. Apparently we are investigating the documents taken by the KPK leader and Alexander Marwata. The only thing we are reporting is Firli and his team of lawyers, so that we can develop our own investigation,” said Edy.

Edy hopes that Polda Metro Jaya investigators can follow up on his report and take firm action against the parties involved in leaking the confidential document.

“There are indications of violating statutory provisions and abuse of authority or position. Including people who provide access to documents used outside the institution need to be investigated later,” he concluded.