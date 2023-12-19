If you arrived late to Amazon's Black Friday, now you have a new opportunity to get the Thrustmaster T80 Ferrari 488 GTB Edition at a knockdown price.

The Thrustmaster T80 Ferrari 488 GTB Edition is officially licensed by PlayStation and Ferrari

If you would like to play your favorite car games with a steering wheel, but don't want to spend a lot of money, then you might be interested in the Thrustmaster T80 Ferrari 488 GTB Edition. This steering wheel, which is compatible con PS4, PS5 y PChave a 31% discount on Amazon, so it is 40 euros cheaper than the recommended price.

The Thrustmaster T80 Ferrari 488 GTB Edition is available for 129.99 euros on the Thrustmaster website, but if you take advantage of this Amazon offer it will be yours for 89.99 euros. By the way, It has more than 4,800 ratings and 4 stars out of 5. As if that were not enough, at the time of writing these lines it is the best-selling steering wheel.

Buy the Thrustmaster T80 Ferrari 488 GTB Edition for 89.99 euros on Amazon

Thrustmaster T80 Ferrari 488 GTB Edition

It is worth mentioning that the Thrustmaster T80 Ferrari 488 GTB Edition It is an 8:10 scale replica of the steering wheel of the famous sports car of the Italian brand.. It has a diameter of 28 cm and is covered with textured rubber to offer a comfortable and firm grip. In addition, it has two sequential metal gear shift paddles, which allow you to change speed quickly and precisely.

One of the advantages of the Thrustmaster steering wheel is that it has the PlayStation, SHARE and OPTIONS buttons integrated, so it allows you to access the social functions and system menu of your PS4 or PS5 without releasing the wheel. Besides, sensitivity can be adjusted. You can choose between four different levels depending on your driving style and the type of game.

Thrustmaster T80 Ferrari 488 GTB Edition

When installing the Thrustmaster T80 Ferrari 488 GTB Edition It has a central fixing system that adapts to all types of tables and desks, and easily connects to your console or PC via a USB cable. It also includes a base with two pedals that are adjustable in inclination. These pedals offer a realistic sensation of acceleration and braking.

In short, with the Thrustmaster T80 Ferrari 488 GTB Edition steering wheel you can enjoy Gran Turismo 7 and Forza Motorsport, among other car games, like never before. We could say that it is one of the best steering wheels you can buy right now for less than 100 euros. In addition, it is officially licensed by PlayStation, so compatibility with PS4 and PS5 is total. Don't hesitate and get it before it goes up in price or runs out of stock.

