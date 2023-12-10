Suara.com – For BRI customers who use BRImo, have you ever experienced a case where your account was blocked and can no longer be used? Maybe some of you have experienced this and had to come to the nearest branch office. But it turns out there are tips for dealing with a blocked BRImo account without having to go to a BRI branch office.

Your own account can be blocked if you enter your password or PIN incorrectly three times in a row.

This makes the system detect an attempt to enter the account with a forced ‘key’. Apart from that, your account can also be blocked when the BRI system detects activity that is considered suspicious on your BRImo account.

Tips for Overcoming Blocked BRImo Accounts

To open an account that is blocked by the system, you don’t need to go to the nearest BRI branch office and take care of it directly. The BRImo system provided can make this easier, if you know the method provided.

Here’s how to open a blocked BRImo account via the application you have on your smartphone.

First, enter the BRImo application that you have. Select the ‘Forgot Username/Password’ option. Select ‘Forgot Password’. Enter the correct BRImo PIN. Confirm account details. Verify the cell phone number that you have. Check SMS to confirm the OTP code, make sure you have mobile credit of at least IDR 1,000. Click the link provided. sent via SMS Create a new password Confirm the new password you created

In another context, when you have an account that has been blocked because you entered the wrong PIN, you can directly contact the BRI contact on 1500017. This method can be done by deleting the cellphone number registered with BRImo, and re-registering on the application by selecting the ‘Don’t Have an Account yet’ option. ‘ then select ‘BRImo Register’.

Can Still Make Transactions

When your account is blocked on the BRImo application, you can still carry out various banking transactions via an ATM machine. Thus, the only accounts that cannot be used are those registered on the application, however conventional transactions using an ATM machine can still be carried out as usual.

However, you are still advised to immediately open this blocked account for the convenience of making transactions using the BRImo super app that you have on your smartphone device.

Contributor: I Made Rendika Ardian