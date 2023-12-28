He is also worth it, Elon Musk is worth an extra 100 billion.

Tesla can't handle it. Not so long ago it was the laughing stock of the class. Almost literally. The stubborn Elon paved his way with his electric cars. The strategy was clear: raise money with a sports car to finance the next project (which is the Model S). And so it went on. Every step ultimately turned out to be brilliant.

Admittedly, Musk was also helped by a fanatical group of venture investors who kept pumping money into it. A tactic that you also see with other companies such as AirBnB and Uber. At a certain point you have such a huge market share that you can determine the market price.

Elon Musk has an ADDITIONAL 100 billion

Musk's fortune has increased enormously due to the success of Tesla in the past year. Bloomberg did some calculations and came to the conclusion that he is worth an extra 101 billion euros this year. No, not 101 billion in total, but 101 billion euros ADDITIONAL! Musk is currently worth around 238 billion euros in total.

Of course, that is not the amount in the Rabo account. It is of course the value of all the assets and shares that Musk has. Now Musk is not really a big spender, he seems to live relatively frugally.

The increase is mainly due to Tesla, which has done particularly well this year. The corona issues are behind us and the Model Y is a real hit. However, it is not just Tesla that is making Musk financially hot. SpaceX (now worth 180 billion) is also doing well at the moment.

No idea what X is worth

The only thing that people have some difficulty determining the value of is that of Twitter, which Elon Musk has been calling X in a confused mood. Musk has turned Twitter into a gigantic digital sewer for all the emotional digital diarrhea that ends up on the internet. As a result, advertisers stay away.

Elon Musk stands proudly at the top. He is well ahead of number 2, Bernard Arnault (of luxury conglomerate LVMH) has only 179 billion. At number 3 is Jeff Bezos, who looks like that bald dude from Californication. He has 178 billion.

Via: De Telegraaf

This article Brilliant Elon Musk gets ANOTHER 100 billion first appeared on Ruetir.