We have new information about Superman: Legacy, the film that will reboot the character and an entire Cinematic Universe.

Superman: Legacy will begin filming in March 2024, since it has to be finished by summer 2025. So we will have a very intense year and a half where a lot of information will surely appear online, plus the comments that James Gunn makes on social networks. Something he loves, since he is very active when it comes to responding to fans.

However, we don't know much about the plot, but at least they have revealed a brief official synopsis of Superman: Legacy:

“Superman, a rookie reporter in Metropolis, embarks on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent.”

This synopsis does not contribute anything new.

Superman Legacy

Attention possible SPOILERS. We draw few conclusions from this text, but surely they will not show us the hero's childhood and the story will begin when Clark Kent arrives at the Daily Planet to work as a journalist. At that moment he will meet Lois Lane and that will be when the world discovers Superman. Additionally, he will have to seek out more information about his origins and we will probably see the early days of the Fortress of Solitude, although I don't think he will leave Earth to encounter the remains of Krypton.

We don't know how other heroes like Hawkgirl or Green Lantern and villains like Lex Luthor or Maxwell Lord will fit in. But what is clear is that they will not present many new elements, but rather the same old story but explained by James Gunn. Although, there are certain rumors that the plot could suggest that humanity fears the Man of Steel, which is why they must gather some characters to be able to confront him. Although the arrival of a supervillain would cause him to be the only salvation for the planet, speculation points to Brainiac.

Brainiac

Superman: Legacy has a great cast led by David Corenswet as Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord , Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher and María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica.

The Superman: Legacy movie will be released on July 11, 2025. Do you want to see it? I personally am very interested in knowing what James Gunn has planned and seeing David Corenswet's version of Clark Kent, since he has the difficult task of making Henry Cavill forget. But I'm more interested in your opinion, what you can leave me next.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.