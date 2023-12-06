Following a meeting of the World Motorsport Council held today, the governing body announced the companies that have had their applications approved and will be responsible for producing the chassis, battery and tires of the Gen4 cars.

This means tire supplier Bridgestone is set to return to racing in a single-seater world championship for the first time since its long association with Formula 1 ended in 2010.

The Japanese manufacturer had recently submitted a bid to return to supplying tires to F1, but lost the tender to Pirelli, which will continue to supply the championship until at least 2027.

Bridgestone will replace Hankook as the sole tire supplier for Formula E and will produce two different types of tires for the Gen4 cars, which will be used from the 2026-2027 season, for a period of at least four years.

This is a “base” tire which will be a grooved all-season tire which “must provide sufficient grip to ensure a safe race in the event of light rain” and a second “typhoon” tire which will be “mandatory in the event of of heavy rain”.

It is the first time in nine racing seasons that two different types of tires will be available to Formula E teams and drivers at the same event.

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

Podium Advanced Technologies will supply the battery for the Gen4 machines, having already worked with Glickenhaus in the World Endurance Championship, while the front powertrain will be supplied by Marelli.

While Spark Racing Technologies will continue to supply the chassis, having done so for the three previous generations of Formula E cars since the all-electric championship began in 2014.

According to the FIA, the decision to choose these companies was taken after “an in-depth analysis of the offers presented, which assessed the technical specifications of each product, the production capabilities and the support proposed during the events, as well as many other aspects, and was accompanied by inspections of the respective candidates’ premises.”

The main changes to the Gen4 machine compared to the current Gen3, introduced for the 2021/22 season, will include a notable increase in power, peaking at 600kW, almost double the current figure.

Furthermore, greater attention will be paid to the aerodynamics of the car, with the creation of a high and low downforce configuration, while the width and weight of the Gen4 will increase by 100mm and 76kg respectively.

