“I did a bit of everything before football. Bricklayer, window fitter, I also worked in the general markets.” Federico Gatti and the ball met a little late. It may not have been predestined, but those who are “ball workers” always put a little more into it. And Gatti, match-winner against Napoli last night, is only the latest of the footballer-workers who calmly exploded: of those who, before their lives completely changed thanks to professionalism, did something else entirely.