Briatore lands in Cortina: the historic bay-restaurant “El Camino” becomes his

An epic officially ends, that of the Melon family and the El Camineto restaurant in Cortina d’Ampezzo. Another one opens, starting tonight, Wednesday 6 December, official debut of the new management, that of Flavio Briatore’s Majestas group. Two worlds at odds: on the one hand the superb cuisine built on the wisdom handed down through twenty years of humble and talented work by a family in the kitchen, on the other, the glittering culture of this beginning of the millenniuma wise use of marketing strategies to attract customers not so much, or rather not only, for the quality of the offer, but for that widespread desire that leads most people to want to be where the jet set is at home.

Briatore reassures the hesitant and guarantees that “the union between the tradition and values ​​represented by ‘El Camineto’ and the experience and professionalism of the management of Twiga Forte dei Marmi, which will take care of the management, will be a winning formula”. In the kitchen, to offer continuity of flavors and aromas, chef Riccardo Rasina.

Briatore lands in Cortina: here is the group’s growth strategy

Briatore himself explains the reasons that pushed the Majestas group to land in the Ampezzo valley: “We strongly believe in Cortina, resort that will compete on an international level with the best ski resorts and which will host the Olympics in 2026. It will be a great challenge”. One of the many in which the group is involved which includes the proprietary brands Billionaire, Twiga and Crazy Pizza, and licensed brands Cipriani Monte Carlo, Cova Monte Carlo and Cova Doha. With the management of the El Camineto restaurant, he expands and diversifies the current growth and development strategy. “Majestas – we read in the press release issued in conjunction with the opening – is present in 6 countries with 13 subsidiaries and 7 under license between Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East and there are 1,100 employees”.

Briatore lands in Cortina: the Melon press release

Romeo and Orietta Melon don’t want to add any more words to those already spent since October, when they made it official that their season had ended. They limit themselves to a laconic statement: “Almost twenty years at ‘El Camineto’ have been a wonderful adventure, we pass the baton with best wishes to those who love our Cortina and keep it in their hearts like us.” For now they rest and do other thingsaccompanied by an inevitable nostalgia for the time which, despite so much effort, seems to have flown by.

