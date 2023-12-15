Suara.com – PSIS Semarang is targeting sweet results at the end of 2023 when they host Madura United in the match week 23 of BRI Liga 1 2023/2024 at Jatidiri Stadium Semarang, Central Java, Saturday (16/12) afternoon.

PSIS coach, Gilbert Agius, said that his team was ready to face a difficult match against the strong Madura United team.

“I like the way Madura United play, with good positioning and players. They are strong, but we are ready. We really want to win,” said Gilbert Agius as reported by Antara, Friday (15/12).

The match against Madura United, he said, will be a tough match to maintain the top four positions in the standings.

However, PSIS is clearly aiming for maximum points at home

“Many teams already know how to play PSIS, carry out analysis. However, we want to continue to be consistent and continue to innovate to find positive results,” said the coach from Malta.

PSIS Semarang head coach, Gilbert Agius. (ANTARA/ ICSenjaya)

PSIS Semarang is currently ranked fourth in the 2023/2024 Liga 1 standings with 37 points, only three points different from Madura United who is ranked fifth.

PSIS and Madura United also both have one postponed match that has not yet been played.

As is known, League 1 this season has a different format. The top four teams in the final standings will qualify for the Championship Series round to compete for the title in the knockout phase.

After matchweek 23 this weekend, the BRI Liga 1 2023/2024 competition itself will take a break for approximately 1.5 months due to the international break for the 2023 Asian Cup, a tournament in which the Indonesian National Team will participate in January 2024.