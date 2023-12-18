Suara.com – Host Persik Kediri could only achieve a 1-1 draw in the match against PSM Makassar in the 23rd week of BRI Liga 1 2023-2024, at Brawijaya Stadium, Kediri City, East Java, Monday.

In a match that was delayed for 1.5 hours, PSM Makassar opened the scoring in the 86th minute through Yuran Fernandes' header. However, Persik Kediri managed to equalize the score in the 90+3 minute through Jeam Kelly Sroyer's goal in the BRI Liga 1 match.

Even though the first half whistle sounded, the match was full of intensity from the start. The hosts dominated the game with short passes which put pressure on the PSM Makassar defense line, making it difficult for them to defend the fort.

Chaotic Persik vs PSM match, Brawjijaya Stadium is tense: Referee chased by figure in black (Special)

PSM Makassar tried to take advantage of the gap that opened up to reply, but until the first half ended, the two teams were still playing in a goalless draw.

Entering the second half, Persik Kediri increased the intensity of their attacks. Renan Silva tried to open the scoring in the 55th minute after receiving Flavio Silva's cross, but was still unsuccessful.

PSM Makassar's success in opening the score occurred in the 85th minute through Yuran Fernandez's header. Even though it was disallowed by Dikri Yusron, the goal was still recognized, making the score 0-1.

Tension emerged in the 86th minute after the goal, followed by a heated incident in the stands. The match was temporarily stopped for 1.5 hours before finally resuming.

In the remaining time, Persik Kediri managed to equalize the score at 1-1 through Jeam Kelly Sroyer's goal.

PSM Makassar assistant coach, Ahmad Amiruddin, expressed his disappointment with the referee's leadership which was deemed to have violated the rules for stopping the match.

“Obviously we are very disappointed, because the regulation is 2×30 minutes there is a stoppage. Our referee has also gone home, but after finding out at the last minute (the match continued), we were very disappointed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Persik Kediri coach, Marcelo Rospide, also regretted the referee's decision which made the match long and controversial.

“I don't believe in the madness of football. The problem is with the rules. If the rules were implemented properly, I don't think there would be a dispute like that. Moreover, the decision to continue the match again took so long,” he said.

Even though the result was a draw, both teams had to settle for sharing one point, while the controversial atmosphere of the match remained the main highlight.