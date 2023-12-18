Suara.com – PSIS Semarang ended BRI Liga 1 at the end of 2023 by securing the top four positions in the standings with 38 points.

Starting the league this season, PSIS was strengthened by six foreign players whose performances to date have been quite satisfactory. The six players are Carlos Fortes, Taisei Marukawa, Lucas Gama, Vitinho, Boubakary Diarra, and Gali Freitas.

Apart from that, a number of local players such as Septian David Maulana, Alfeandra Dewangga, Wahyu Prasetyo, Gian Zola, Evan Dimas Darmono, as well as a number of young players are also part of the PSIS squad.

PSIS Semarang head coach, Gilbert Agius. (ANTARA/ ICSenjaya)

Throughout 2023, Gilbert Agius' squad has shown good performance, especially when playing at home. Of the 12 home matches played, PSIS won nine wins, two draws and one defeat.

PSIS's achievement was only behind Borneo FC, who had not been defeated at home until the 22nd week of League 1.

Persib Bandung also recorded the same home results as PSIS, having only suffered one defeat at home after their record was dashed by Persik Kediri in the last match in 2023.

The only defeat experienced by PSIS occurred when they hosted Persib Bandung at the Jatidiri Stadium in Semarang in August 2023.

PSIS's performance is inversely proportional to the results of the away matches played during the current season in 2023. PSIS was only able to achieve two wins from 10 away matches, namely when they visited Persikabo 1973 and Dewa United. Eight other away matches with three draws and five defeats.

PSIS's achievements at the end of 2023 are actually in line with the team management's target of entering the top four positions.

The 2023/2024 Indonesian League 1 itself is currently using a playoff round format to determine the champion.

The teams in the top four at the end of the competition will face each other again to determine this season's champion.

Despite being successful in being in the top four, PSIS's position is considered not completely safe from being pursued by its competitors.

PSIS Semarang is closely followed by Madura United who are ranked 5th with only three points behind.

Apart from that, PSIS' efforts to maintain the top four position will also be increasingly difficult in the remainder of the 2023/2024 competitive season.

Carlos Fortes and his friends still have to play at least two away matches against two teams who are currently also in the top four.

In February and March 2024, PSIS is scheduled to visit the headquarters of Persib Bandung and Bali United. At the first meeting with Persib in Semarang, PSIS had to recognize the strength of Maung Bandung with a score of 1-2.

Meanwhile, when they hosted Bali United in the first meeting, PSIS successfully secured three points from a 2-1 win in the September 2023 match.

Victory over these two teams will have a big impact on PSSI's position, which is only one point away from Persib and two points away from Bali United.

However, before meeting Persib and Bali United, PSIS must be able to secure points from three other teams, each away match against Persebaya Surabaya and Arema FC as well as the home match against Dewa United.

Apart from the two occupants of the top four positions, PSIS also still has to travel to the home grounds of a number of strong teams for the remainder of this season.

PSIS still has to travel to the headquarters of last season's defending Indonesian League 1 champions, PSM Makassar. Apart from that, PSIS also had to visit two other strong teams, namely Persija Jakarta and Rans Nusantara.

PSIS Semarang CEO AS Sukawijaya asked Gilbert Agius' foster children to continue working hard to maintain their position at the top of the Indonesian League 1 2023/2024.

“PSIS's road ahead is still long and must be accompanied by hard work,” said the man known as Yoyok Sukawi.

PSIS has to go through many tough matches to stay in the top four positions in the standings this season.

Meanwhile, PSIS Semarang coach Gilbert Agius said the players would have a year-end holiday before returning to prepare to face Persebaya in January 2024.

“We have to work hard to stay on top, it's not easy,” he said.

He also admitted that his team did not have consistency when playing at the Jatidiri Stadium in Semarang and when playing away matches.

“PSIS looks different when playing at home and away,” said Agius.

There is a lot of homework that must be completed if the team that is the pride of the capital of Central Java wants to stay at the top of the League 1 standings

PSIS Semarang must improve to face the continuation of the competition after the year-end holidays, especially when they visit their opponents' home ground.

Next year, the matches that PSIS will have to face will be even more difficult.

Therefore, PSIS must be able to maximize the results of the matches at home which still have five matches left in the remaining season.

Agius' foster children also have to prepare themselves to face the teams, all of whom will present difficult matches.

Moreover, League 1 teams already know how to play PSIS and have prepared various strategies to reduce the play of Carlos Fortes and friends. (BETWEEN)