Suara.com – The BRI Liga 1 2023/2024 competition has a long holiday due to the 2023 Asian Cup agenda. Barito Putera gave the players quite a long holiday after the matchweek 23 match against Arema FC some time ago.

With the competition taking a break of approximately 1.5 months after week 23, Barito Putera coach Rahmad Darmawan asked the players to introspect themselves.

In this case, Barito Putera players are asked to learn to control their emotions on the field while enjoying the holiday period.

He hopes that after returning from the holiday, Bayu Pradana et al can show maturity in controlling emotions in matches.

“I hope this can continue because honestly, when you do things out of control in football (emotional actions), it won't help,” said the coach who is familiarly called RD as quoted from the LIB page, Monday (25/12).

RD reflected on the last two matches played by the team nicknamed Laskar Antasari.

When playing against Madura United, Barito players were more easily provoked by their emotions when they received provocation from opposing players.

As a result, the team lost with a landslide score of 1-4 and had to lose their tough defender, Renan Alves, who received a red card from the referee.

Meanwhile, in the match against Arema FC, the Barito players appeared calmer and were not easily provoked by the opponent's provocation and tough play. They finally succeeded in beating Arema FC with a narrow score of 1-0.

“You have to be able to control your emotions because it will only be detrimental if you don't. “They don't play as usual, in the end they get angry or emotional,” said Rahmad Darmawan.

“Fortunately in the last match they looked focused,” he said.

Until the competition break in week 23, Rahmad Darmawan's Barito Putera was in eighth place in the League 1 standings with 32 points from 23 matches, six points adrift of the top four.