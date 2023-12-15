Suara.com – Persebaya Surabaya coach Uston Nawawi confirmed that his team will now shift their focus to the match against Persikabo 1973 in the 23rd week of BRI Liga 1 at the Wibawa Mukti Stadium, Cikarang, Bekasi Regency, next Sunday (17/12/2023).

Quoted by ANTARA from the official Indonesian League website, Friday (15/12/2023), Uston said they had to forget about the draw against Persis Solo, Wednesday (13/12/2023) yesterday.

Persebaya interim coach Uston Nawawi (right) gives instructions to his team during the match against Persis Solo at the GBT Stadium in Surabaya, Wednesday (13/12/2023) evening. (ANTARA/Rizal Hanafi)

In this match, Persebaya Surabaya had to settle for a 1-1 draw when they hosted Persis Solo at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya and Uston admitted that this was quite a disappointing result.

It is known that Persebaya Surabaya took the lead first through Paulo Henrique's goal, but then Persis Solo equalized through Sho Yamamoto.

“We are preparing for the match against Persikabo. We don't have much time, we play three times a week. We prepare the existing players,” stressed Uston.

Regarding the match against Persis Solo, Uston assessed that his team's game was quite good, even though the result was not according to their wishes.

“I still appreciate the players who have worked very hard. They also played well, football really made us unlucky. Two chances hit the post,” said Uston.

Persebaya Surabaya is now required to get full points when they visit Persikabo 1973 headquarters after being at the bottom of the standings.

It is known that Persebaya Surabaya is now in 14th position in the BRI Liga 1 standings with a score of 25 points from 21 matches, 10 points away from Persikabo 1973 which is ranked 17th.