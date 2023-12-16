Suara.com – Dewa United FC emphasized that they are ready to add to Persis Solo's suffering by getting full points when the two teams meet in the match week 23 of BRI Liga 1 2023-2024, Sunday (17/12/2023) afternoon WIB.

The Persis Solo vs Dewa United duel is scheduled to take place at the Manahan Stadium Solo, Central Java.

This was conveyed by the coach of Dewa United FC, Jan Olde Riekerink, in a press conference at the Manahan Stadium, Solo, Saturday (16/12/2023).

The Dutch coach said Dewa United FC had undergone thorough preparations ahead of facing Persis Solo.

Even though they have not won in their last five matches, Jan Olde emphasized that his team is highly motivated to return to a positive track.

Dewa United FC head coach, Jan Olde Riekerink at a press conference. (doc. Ligaindonesiabaru)

“Five matches without a win does not mean our team is not dangerous. The team has carried out a good training program,” said Jan Olde.

“We will now compete against host Persis at the Manahan Solo Stadium, which is very good.”

In their last two matches, Dewa United only drew against Persik Kediri (0-0) and Bali United (1-1).

Jan Olde said the competition in BRI Liga 1 2023-2024 was very fierce. Therefore, he, namely Dewa United, can achieve good results at home to Persis Solo.

“Because, in League 1 matches every week the points are very close to each other,” he said.

With the right moment his team can play well to improve their ranking. Dewa United FC currently occupies 11th position with a collection of 27 points.

“We have a stable team. The players can always adapt in all matches. I am very proud of the players,” said Jan Olde.

“I am happy to see the combination of each player. The team has good quality and is expected to get the full three points against host Persis Solo.”

Meanwhile, Dewa United FC midfielder Ady Setiawan said that the Dewa United FC players were all ready to face host Persis Solo.

“We were able to carry out the coach's instructions well before the competition and of course we played against Persis to win,” he said, according to Antara.