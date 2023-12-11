Suara.com – Persikabo 1973 was forced to go home empty-handed by Persita Tangerang after suffering a narrow 1-2 defeat in the match week 22 of BRI Liga 1 2023/24, Sunday (10/12/2023) evening WIB.

In the match at the Indomilk Arena Stadium, Laskar Padjajaran’s goal was broken twice by Rifky Dwi Septiawan and Ramiro Fergonzi. And only Roni Sugeng could respond, who reduced the position towards the end of the match.

1973 Persikabo coach Aji Santoso highlighted his squad’s defense sector. He admitted that the two goals scored against Husna Al Malik were obtained in such an easy way, because there was an error in the defense sector.

“The match was actually quite balanced, it’s just that the two goals that were scored were really easy. It was my players’ mistake, even though in training I always evaluate it. Of course we will remain focused for the next match,” said Aji Santoso as quoted by Liga Indonesia Baru. .

Now Aji Santoso emphasized that his party will carry out a comprehensive evaluation, ahead of the match against Persebaya Surabaya on Sunday (17/12/2023) afternoon WIB.

Aji said the duel against Bajul Ijo was a very important match to win. This is none other than to maintain distance from teams ranked above them.

“Of course, defense is still my homework. I have three or four days to improve this, so that we can be stronger and stronger against Persebaya,” he continued.

“Moreover, this match is very important because we are both at the bottom of the table. So that I don’t get too far away, I will try my best to win against Persebaya,” explained Aji.

The defeat of the Cisadane Warriors made Persikabo even further behind its competitors. They are still stuck in 17th place with a collection of 15 points. They are six points adrift of Arema FC who are in 16th position.