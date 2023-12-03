Suara.com – The commotion between supporters was striking in the BRI Liga 1 match between PSIS Semarang and PSS Sleman at Jatidiri Stadium, Semarang, on Sunday (3/12).

The incident occurred in the 90th minute of the second half of the match.

This incident started with verbal teasing between the PSIS Semarang support group in the West Stand and PSS Sleman fans in the South Stand.

The situation became increasingly heated when PSS supporters tore down the guardrail and ended up throwing bottles.

Some PSIS supporters even took to the field to confront PSS supporters.

In this chaos, a number of spectators and supporters were injured, including PSIS CEO Yoyok Sukawi who suffered a head injury from a throw.

The tension subsided after heavy rain poured down, and the referee finally blew the long whistle signaling the end of the match.

Recently, clashes between League 1 supporters have become a frequent occurrence.

This happened even though PSSI had implemented a rule prohibiting the presence of visiting team supporters after the Kanjuruhan tragedy which claimed hundreds of lives.

Meanwhile, the team known as Laskar Mahesa Jenar managed to collect three points after beating PSS Sleman with a score of 1-0.

The hosts’ only goal was scored by foreign striker Carlos Fortes in the 55th minute.

Positive achievements at home lifted PSIS to third place in the League 1 standings with 37 points. On the other hand, the Javanese Eagles slumped to 13th place by collecting 23 points.