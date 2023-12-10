Suara.com – Persib Bandung coach, Bojan Hodak, revealed the factors that caused his team to suffer a crushing defeat to Persik Kediri in the BRI Liga 1 follow-up match.

Persib was forced to admit Persik’s superiority in the match week 22 of BRI Liga 1 2023-2024 at the Gelora Bandung Lautan Api Stadium, Bandung, on Sunday (10/12/2023), with a final score of 0-2.

This defeat was a big blow for Maung Bandung, who previously maintained an unbeaten record in 14 matches.

Persib Bandung coach, Bojan Hodak (persib.co.id)

However, Bojan Hodak’s team had to give up and were moved from second place in the standings by Bali United.

Bojan Hodak admitted his displeasure with this defeat, but he also stated his limitations in changing his team’s performance which did not meet expectations.

“After 14 matches we were unbeaten and now we have lost, of course this is a result we did not expect,” said Bojan Hodak after the match.

According to Hodak, the key to Persib’s defeat lay in the poor performance of the team’s midfield.

He considered that this problem was clearly visible, especially because the two goals scored by Persik came from penalty kicks and set-piece situations.

“We had a lot of problems in midfield so we lost due to penalties and free kicks,” said Hodak.

Hodak’s substitutions were unable to resolve the team’s difficulties in scoring goals.

The Croatian coach said that resolution was one of the main problems that Persib had to immediately overcome.

“In the last two matches, we had problems with finishing, so this is something we need to improve in the next match,” concluded Hodak.

Persib is now faced with the next match against Bali United, who are in second place in the BRI Liga 1 standings.

This match is predicted to be an important match with competition to win a better position in the standings.