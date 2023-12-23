Suara.com – Persib Bandung defender, Alberto Rodriguez returned home to Spain during the break in the BRI Liga 1 competition. Before returning home, he vacationed in Bali with his family.

BRI Liga 1 2023/2024 is entering a break to coincide with the 2023 Asian Cup event in Qatar.

Persib Bandung also gave players a holiday from group training until the second week of January 2024.

Persib Bandung defender, Alberto Rodriguez (Center) is seen starting to return to regular training with the team. (Photo: persib.co.id)

The defender number 22 didn't want to waste this moment. One of them is by walking and relaxing on the beach during your holiday in Bali.

“(In Bali) going for a walk, relaxing on the beach, with family and friends, while also doing light exercise,” said Alberto, quoted from the club's website.

This activity was carried out for two days in Bali. After playing the match against Bali United, 18 December 2023, the team was immediately dismissed. Alberto immediately returned to Spain from Bali, on Thursday, December 21 2023.

“On the 21st I traveled to Spain from Bali and returned on January 8,” he said.

In Spain he had planned to celebrate Christmas and New Year with his family. This is a special moment because we are celebrating his 31st birthday on December 31 2023.

Apart from that, family gatherings are moments that have not been felt for a long time because of his routine as a professional footballer. Therefore, this New Year and Christmas are very special for him.

“My plans for Christmas are to get together with my family, who I haven't seen for a long time, and on New Year's Eve, get together with family and friends because it's also my birthday,” he said.