Suara.com – The following is the 2023-2024 BRI Liga 1 standings after Persib Bandung was silenced by Persik Kediri in match week 22, Sunday (10/12/2023) evening WIB.

In the match at the Gelora Bandung Lautan Api (GBLA) stadium, host Persib Bandung had to admit Persik Kediri’s superiority with a score of 0-2.

Persik Kediri has indeed undermined Persib’s defense since the start of the match. Renan Silva’s goals from the penalty spot and Anderson ensured the White Tiger team won 2-0.

A number of Persik Kediri footballers celebrate after beating Persib Bandung with a score of 2-0 in the BRI League 1 follow-up match at the Gelora Bandung Lautan Api Stadium, Bandung, West Java, Sunday (10/12/2023). BETWEEN PHOTOS/Novrian Arbi/nym.

For Persib, this defeat stopped their record of 14 matches without defeat. These results also meant that Bojan Hodak’s squad failed to move up to second place.

Persib is still stuck in third place with 39 points or one point behind Bali United who is in the runner up position. Persib is also 9 points adrift of league leaders Borneo FC.

In another match, Persita Tangerang won three points when they hosted Persikabo 1973 which took place at the Indomilk Arena Stadium, Tangerang Sunday night.

The host Cisadane Warriors won 2-1 over Laskar Pajajaran. Persita’s goal scorers were Rifki Dwi Septiawan and Ramiro Fergonzi, Roni Sugeng scored one goal for the visitors.

With these results, Persita Tangerang, which won 26 points, rose to 13th place and Persikabo 1973 is still in the relegation zone with 15 points.

The following are the BRI Liga 1 2023/2024 standings for week 22, Sunday (10/12/2023) evening WIB: