Suara.com – The following is the 2023-2024 BRI Liga 1 standings after Barito Putera after beating Arema FC in match week 23, Sunday (17/12/2023) evening WIB.

In the match at the Demang Lehman Stadium, Sunday (17/12/2023) evening WIB, Bagus Kahfi successfully broke through Arema FC's goal in the second half and ensured Barito Putera's victory.

These results made Barito Putera move up to 8th place in the BRI Liga 1 standings with 32 points from 23 matches. Meanwhile Arema FC is in 16th position with 21 points.

In another match, Bhayangkara FC achieved a landslide victory after crushing Persita Tangerang 3-0. In that match, Radja Nainggolan made his debut with Bhayangkara FC.

In the match at the Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium, Bekasi, Sunday (17/12/2023) evening WIB, Bahyangkara FC's winning goal was scored by Anderson Salles and two goals from Junior Brandao.

In this match, Radja Nainggolan officially made his debut with Bhayangkara FC. This Belgian player entered in the second half to replace Muhammad Ragil.

This result means that Bhayangkara FC still has to remain at the bottom of the standings with 15 points from 22 matches. Meanwhile Persita is in 14th position with 26 points.

This was Bhayangkara FC's second win in BRI Liga 1 from 23 matches this season. This also ended Bhayangkara FC's winning fast after never winning in the last 16 matches.

The following are the BRI Liga 1 2023/2024 standings for week 23, Sunday (17/12/2023) evening WIB: