Suara.com – The following is the 2023-2024 BRI Liga 1 standings after Bali United was held to a goalless draw by Persib Bandung in the 23rd match, Monday (18/12/2023) evening WIB.

In the match at the Captain I Wayan Dipta Stadium, Gianyar Regency, Bali, hosts Bali United appeared to put pressure on Persib Bandung from the start of the match and created several goal opportunities.

Bali United were unlucky after Elias Dolah's two chances were caught by the crossbar in the first half and Jefferson Assis' shot from outside the penalty box hit the goal post.

Towards the end of the match, hosts Bali United had to play with ten people after Jajang Mulyana received a second yellow card, aka a red card.

This draw means Bali United remains in second place in the BRI Liga 1 standings with 41 points from 23 matches. Meanwhile, Persib Bandung also remains in third place with one point adrift.

Bali United's match against Persib Bandung will be the last match at the Captain I Wayan Dipta Stadium, Gianyar Regency in 2023 because they are entering the long New Year holiday and will return to compete to continue the remaining 11 matches starting in February 2024.

The following are the BRI Liga 1 2023/2024 standings for week 23, Monday (18/12/2023) evening WIB: