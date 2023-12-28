Suara.com – PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (BRI) continues to expand the use of EDC Contactless throughout Indonesia.

This is an effort to support the acceleration of digital transformation and increase non-cash transactions in the country.

BRI Consumer Business Director Handayani said, BRI has provided more than 1 million Contactless EDCs at various merchants throughout Indonesia.

This number continues to increase along with increasing demand from merchants and the public.

“EDC Contactless is one of BRI's innovations to provide convenience and comfort for customers in making transactions. With this feature, customers can make payments quickly and safely without having to come into contact with an EDC machine,” said Handayani, quoted from the BRI Bank website, Thursday (28/ 12/2023).

The Contactless feature on EDC BRI can be used for transactions with a maximum value of IDR 5 million. Customers only need to hold their debit or credit card close to the EDC machine for a few seconds.

To use the Contactless feature, customers need to ensure their card has the Contactless logo. Apart from that, the EDC machine used must also have the Contactless logo.

Handayani added, BRI continues to invite merchants to take advantage of the Contactless feature. This is to encourage an increase in non-cash transactions in Indonesia.

“We hope that with the increasing number of merchants providing Contactless EDC, people will become more accustomed to it and switch to non-cash transactions,” said Handayani.

The Contactless feature is one of the features that is becoming a trend in the digital payments industry. This feature is considered safer and more hygienic compared to transactions using conventional EDC machines.