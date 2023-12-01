Suara.com – PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk, (BBRI) or BRI has set a net profit target of IDR 60 trillion in 2024. With this net profit achievement, BRI also promises a dividend of 70 percent.

BRI President Director, Sunarso said, to achieve the net profit target the company will focus on bank capital management. Because, he said, BRI’s main challenge today is leveraging capital at an optimal level.

According to Sunarso, BRI’s capital adequacy ratio (CAR) is still considered sufficient.

“Look for a bank in the world that has a CAR of 27%, and at the same time delivers an ROE of 20%. It seems rare, this is a bank in the world, right? However, we are still aware that our challenge is optimizing capital, capital management,” said Sunarso, quoted on Friday (1/12/2023).

Currently, BRI is also preparing a bank business plan (RBB) which is being discussed internally.

Meanwhile, BRI Risk Management Director Agus Sudiarto said, with the current macroeconomic conditions, it is projected that 2024 will still be challenging.

“So our guideline will not shift aggressively from this year to 2024, of course it must grow both in terms of credit and bottom line in 2024, but the aggressiveness will not be as big as in 2023,” he explained.

Agus continued, BRI will also focus on determining credit costs and asset quality, which will be better than at present. He is also optimistic that the ratio of non-performing loans (NPL) could be lower by the end of 2024.

“September 2023 is still higher (NPL) 3.7% than our guideline which is around 2.8%-3%, but in the fourth quarter we will work hard, so that this figure can be delivered and we will bring it even lower, so that “We can deliver the guidelines until the end of 2023,” concluded Agus.