Suara.com – PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk or BRI continues to boost non-cash payment transactions, such as QRIS. In this case, BRI is collaborating with the Semarang City Culture and Tourism Service (Disbudpar) to work on QRIS specifically for MSMEs located in the Semarang City Tourism UPTD.

BRI also provides support in the form of making QRIS and assisting in the use of QRIS to a total of 40 MSMEs at the Semarang City Tourism UPTD located at the Taman Lele Tourism UPTD, Goa Kreo, Raden Saleh Cultural Park (TBRS) and Tinjomoyo.

In this action, BRI also succeeded in opening accounts for MSME users and their employees to facilitate QRIS transactions.

“This activity is a form of BRI Semarang Pandanaran's commitment to the Semarang City Disbudpar and Disbudpar to jointly publicize tourism in Semarang City, especially under the Semarang City Disbudpar so that the level of visits increases,” said Funding & Transaction Manager BRI Semarang Pandanaran, Dhani in his statement, Friday (29/12/2023).

The launch of QRIS specifically for MSMEs was inaugurated on Wednesday (27/12) by the Mayor of Semarang, Hevearita Gunaryanti Rahayu and the Head of the Semarang City Culture and Tourism Service, Wing Wiyarso, at the Taman Lele Tourist Location along with the inauguration of the Koncodolan and COE (Calendar of Event) 2024 applications.

Dhani said, BRI will provide a special program/promo for QRIS merchant users in these tenants in the form of a 15 percent discount with a minimum transaction of IDR 20,000 and cashback of IDR 3,000 which is valid until January 31 2024.

The promotion is given as a form of support from BRI Semarang Pandanaran to introduce QRIS to the people of Semarang City, not only young people but also adults and tourists in Semarang City.