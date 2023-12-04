Suara.com – Entering the final edition this year, the MSME Bazaar for Indonesia appears bigger, more complete and more lively.

Located in the Rubanah Room and Ground Floor Sarinah, Jakarta, the December 2023 edition of the MSME Bazaar for Indonesia which will take place from 30 November to 3 December 2023 presents more participants and a variety of innovative-creative products from a total of 218 MSMEs consisting of 136 BRI Bank Partners – PT. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and 82 Pelindo Partners – PT Pelabuhan Indonesia (Persero).

Special Staff III to the Minister of BUMN, Arya Sinulingga, said that holding the MSME Bazaar for Indonesia was the Minister of BUMN’s commitment to supporting MSMEs in Indonesia.

From January 2023 to November 2023, the MSME Bazaar for Indonesia which took place at the Sarinah Building, Jakarta, was attended by 1189 MSME partners from 22 BUMNs and recorded transactions of IDR 9.59 billion.

“The holding of the MSME Bazaar event for Indonesia is also a request from MSMEs who always want exhibitions to sell their products. “Because of that, not only in Sarinah, we have also brought our MSMEs to take part in 4 exhibitions overseas, some of which are in China, Turkey and the Netherlands,” said Arya at the UMKM Bazaar Ceremony event for Indonesia written on Saturday (2/12/ 2023).

This event was also attended by Expert Staff for Finance and MSME Development of the Ministry of BUMN, Loto Srinaita Ginting, Deputy for Small and Medium Enterprises, Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs, Hanung Harimba Rachman, Secretary of the Directorate General of Small and Medium Industries and Miscellaneous, Riefky Yuswandi, Deputy Main Director Pelindo, Hambra, Aestika Oryza Gunarto, SEVP Fixed Asset Management and Procurement BRI, and President Director of Sarinah, Fetty Kwartati.

Proof of the Ministry of BUMN’s commitment to supporting MSME products is also shown by the provision of vending machines that specifically sell MSME products at the Ministry of BUMN Office.

The existence of this vending machine also encourages BUMN Ministry employees to buy MSME products as a form of support for local MSME products.

Arya said, in the future, vending machines selling MSME products will also be targeted at all BUMN offices, train stations, etc.

The MSME Bazaar activities for Indonesia are part of the BUMN Service Program which is the Ministry of BUMN’s commitment to sustainable development by providing economic and social benefits.

The development of MSMEs is one of the priorities of Bakti BUMN which is realized through the MSME Bazaar for Indonesia.

“In the BUMN Social and Environmental Responsibility Program (TJSL) there is a distribution of more than IDR 1 trillion specifically for MSME activists, especially for coaching at the BUMN House, marketing and then sales. “So, hopefully this step can continue to progress and next year there will be more ideas to develop our MSMEs,” said Arya.

Expert Staff for Finance and MSME Development at the Ministry of BUMN, Loto Srinaita Ginting added, in supporting MSMEs, the Ministry of BUMN and BUMN does have a complete package in the form of coaching and training to providing certification, funding through credit programs and commercial from Himbara and Non Himbara, and supported by Partnerships BUMN with MSMEs as part of the BUMN supply chain.

Expanding market access through offline channels such as Bazaars in Sarinah and Exhibitions Abroad, then online channels, namely through PaDi UMKM, as well as realizing the Ministry of BUMN’s commitment so that BUMN spending under IDR 14 billion can prioritize MSME vendors.

“Based on statistical data, there have been 11 Bazaars and PaDi UMKM Expos that have been held by the Ministry of BUMN and BUMN in Sarinah, including the PaDi UMKM Expo. The Bazaar and Exhibition was attended by 1,786 MSMEs, recording more than 32 thousand transactions which reached Rp. 28.3 billion in transactions with details of Rp. 9.6 billion from the Bazaar and Rp. 18.7 billion from the PaDi Expo which was supported by 24 state-owned companies and participated by MSMEs from 29 provinces in Indonesia,” said Loto.

Loto continued, next year the Ministry of BUMN and BUMN will also hold an MSME Bazaar for Indonesia and PaDi Expo outside the city, including 6 times in Jakarta and 7 times outside the city of Jakarta.

“The plan is that 6 Bazaars and Exhibitions will be held at Sarinah and JCC Senayan, and 7 times outside the city such as in Bandung, Medan, Balikpapan, Bali, Makassar, Labuan Bajo, and Jayapura. “We also express our gratitude to all supporting BUMNs, including this time BRI and Pelindo, as well as to BI, DKI Jakarta Provincial Government, and the Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs as well as BUMN collaboration partners for their support and cooperation to continue to progress in supporting MSMEs,” he continued.

This MSME bazaar activity is a real commitment and form of the Ministry of BUMN and the BUMN involved in empowering MSMEs throughout Indonesia and can encourage the nation’s post-pandemic economic recovery.

This bazaar is also a means for MSMEs to expand their market both offline and online through PaDi UMKM and can increase buyers not only B2C Business to Customer but also B2B Business to Business.

While exploring various superior innovative-creative products created by MSMEs from various regions, visitors who already have an account at padiumkm.id can take advantage of shopping vouchers worth from IDR 25,000 to IDR 200,000 and have the opportunity to win a total prize of IDR 200 million. A variety of superior products are present in 4 zones consisting of Culinary, Beauty, Craft and Fashion Products.

For almost 1 (one) year the bazaar has been taking place every month, 1189 MSMEs have been met with new buyers from B2B BUMN in Indonesia through the PaDi UMKM platform.

With this, MSMEs feel more improvement on the transaction side because by joining PaDi more companies will become familiar with their products.

At the closing of the activity on December 3 2023, the Ministry of BUMN as the organizer of the 2023 MSME Bazaar for Indonesia activities will give awards in 3 categories, namely MSMEs with the Largest Transaction Value, MSMEs with the Highest Transaction Frequency, and Most Favorite MSMEs.