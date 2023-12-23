Brendan Fraser could be the perfect candidate to play an MCU hero.

Brendan Fraser managed to captivate the public with his performance in the film The Whalea job that allowed him to earn a more than well-deserved Oscar Prize. The actor was already involved in the world of superheroes with the DC television series, Doom Patrol, but now it has come to an end. However, Brendan Fraser he could switch sides and become the center of attention again. This time I would do it in Marvel Studios as their Avenger more powerful: Sentry.

Sentryalso know as Robert Reynoldsis a split character due to his origin since his creation in 2000. The hero consumed a variant of the super soldier serum and transformed into the best version of Marvel's Superman. However, in addition to being a drug addict, he had many domestic problems, fracturing his mental health and turning him into a mix of supernatural and cosmic destroyer thanks to the other person who is able to dominate and subdue his mind: the Empty.

Bob ended up fighting with the Avengersworking for Norman Osborn and becoming a kind of Horseman of the Apocalypse in favor of evil, showing his power in scenes in which he destroyed Ares, mutilated Carnage and destroyed New Asgard. It had shades of Osbornas well as Bruce Bannerin the way he struggled to keep his evil side at bay, but when unleashed, he was truly a destructive force capable of doing anything one could imagine.

Currently, it is rumored that Steven Yeun will be the actor chosen to play The Sentry in the movie Thunderbolts UCM. This is a big departure from the source material of the comics, especially considering how iconic it is. The Sentry design.

Instead of a white and blonde man, The Sentry will be played by a person of Asian origin. However, the latest changes that Marvel has made to some classic characters have not suited their adaptations very well. Bob Reynolds' origin is irrelevantbut drastically changing a character at this level without a compelling reason can be detrimental.

Use to Brendan Fraser in it UCM to interpret the The Sentry It is a much more logical option, especially considering that he already knows the world of superheroes.

