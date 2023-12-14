Of the 9 goals conceded, almost half came in just one match: 9 times Allegri finished without conceding a goal despite the emergency. And the Brazilian has established himself as the new leader of the rearguard

13 December 2023

At the end of the match against Napoli, Allegri deployed all of him: it is the defensive department that is supporting Juve's progress at the moment, in the wake of Inter thanks to Gatti's goals (and not only that) but above all to the solidity guaranteed by the department backlogged. Up to this point, the Bianconeri have conceded 9 goals, almost half in just one match: on the bad evening in Reggio Emilia against Sassuolo. Even though they were in an emergency at times, Juve kept the goal clean in 9 games: the clean sheet data is what best explains the real strength found by the Bianconeri.

DEPARTMENT

—

Juve also found itself facing a bad emergency for over a month: to the injury of Alex Sandro, which reduced the experience available in the department, was added that of Danilo, the true leader of a team that slowly he made other players in the squad responsible. In recent months, Gatti has exploded and is increasingly central to the technical project. While Bremer has consolidated his position as an immovable starter: last year the player had been less continuous. In the obligatory rotations, the importance of having an expert player like Rugani on the staff emerged, who was ready to guarantee high-level performances. Having shown value as a department, he pushes us to think about a more compact Juve even when facing the most delicate phases.

ALTERNATIVE

—

There are also hidden resources, which Allegri can bring out with the increase in weekly commitments – starting from January – thanks to the Italian Cup. From De Sciglio, returning from a long injury but close to partially returning to the group to provide availability in the medium term, to Huijsen, added to the first team since the summer and in the meantime involved in Next Gen to maintain his athletic condition and increase the minutes between the professionals. They are two players who could be very useful in the second part of the season, moving forward with the three-man defence: a cornerstone of Juventus this year, obviously with maximum collaboration from the wingers in the non-possession phase.

MARKET

—

The future of the Juventus defense depends on the evaluations of the current personnel. Rugani's contract is expiring: however, negotiations for a renewal with a reduced salary should begin shortly. Bremer already had requests from the Premier League last summer, like Gatti, however – at the moment – he seems to have a future at Juve. The person who is on his last run with the Bianconeri is Alex Sandro: it is no coincidence that Giuntoli and Manna are already looking for a left-footed player for next season. Danilo is the main point of reference for the department and the team: a guarantee of reliability and renewed Juventus, at the start of a new cycle that aims for a return to success.

