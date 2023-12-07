Zlatan paved the way, after him more and more players chose to undergo boxing, kickboxing and mma sessions. That’s why they do it

Improve your football career through combat sports. Something that almost seemed like a utopia a few years ago, but which from Zlatan Ibrahimovic onwards has become almost a convention among players. Ibra brought the basics of taekwondo and developed them on a football pitch, showing off acrobatics never seen before. Many others have chosen boxing as a sport to accompany their football activities. For confirmation, ask Bremer, the cornerstone of the defense of a Juventus team that has closed the doors to its opponents and who has chosen boxing since his time at Turin, when he started in a gym in Corso Francia.

Then there are pentathletes like Ivan Perisic: boxing, kickboxing, padel, basketball and volleyball. “To improve performance you need to be a well-rounded athlete,” the Croatian has often declared. I agree with him Maldini, Vieri and Karius, who practiced kickboxing thanks to training with Angelo Valente, coach of the baby Francesco Camarda, who has just made his debut in Serie A with the Milan shirt against Fiorentina. Kickboxing also serves to train the mind, as in the case of Eljif Elmas: the Macedonian from Napoli knows how to be ready at any time and is one of the most prolific substitutes in recent years. Elmas gave Mazzarri-bis the first (and so far only) victory to the Azzurri, on the Atalanta pitch. More boxing and less kickboxing for Alexis Sanchez: the Chilean from Inter has always been passionate about Rocky Balboa films. A stimulus especially for his mind. On the other hand, to quote a cult phrase of his, “Champions are like that”. Paul Pogba is not having an easy season and often lets off steam with Thai boxing. Art in which his brother Mathias has shown off his great talent on social media (Instagram).

But how do footballers train during a boxing session? Starting from the assumption that physical preparation must be targeted and integrated in full compliance with the work programs that each player has with his own club, the various exercises are adapted and finalized to the athlete, combining the classic field work with athletic preparation of boxing. Football and boxing have in common that they are situation sports, both involve aerobic and anaerobic work. The workouts are often divided into blocks and the focus can shift from time to time to breath, explosive power, agility and reflexes. A footballer repeats several times, during the course of the match, shifts and movements at very high speed, alternating them with short recovery times, which is why the exercises are tailor-made to stimulate the strengthening of all motor and coordination skills. Specifically, a lot of work is done on reactivity and core stability, in particular balance and control are taken care of after a move. The work on push, supports and space-time orientation is also important.

So it’s not risky? No, on the contrary. For example, core stability exercises strengthen the abdominal and lumbar muscles that support the spine, helping to prevent injuries even on the pitch. But not only that, there are many advantages of a footballer who also practices a combat sport. Always based on boxing, specific training leads to the improvement of various skills, which normally play an important role at the time of the match in the ring, but which are also fundamental for those who play football: above all coordination, explosive strength, speed , resistance, agility and flexibility. Movements such as controlling a ball, turning and starting a run can be improved through boxing. A lot of work is also done on reflexes, speeding up the response to stimuli. Without forgetting the emotional aspect: boxing increases self-confidence, leading the athlete to think quickly, develop cunning and have much more self-confidence. By freeing the body from tension and stress, it also helps from a control point of view. An impulsive footballer can learn to better manage his temperament: in the ring you can’t always attack, but you must also know how to defend, understanding how and when to act. In short, football and the noble art are complementary, and all these elements are nothing more than added value once they take to the pitch.

