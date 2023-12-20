Rai, CEO Sergio: “2023 in balance, advertising collection at +7%”

“The 2023 management performance is positive with a consolidated net result in balance. At the time of May, when we took office, the group's net financial debt was expected to be 650 million euros at the end of the year. Instead, we will close 2023 at 560 million, a result achieved thanks to management interventions and the growth, I repeat growth, of advertising revenues. This is 90 million less debt than expected, obtained through cost rationalization.”

The Rai CEO said it, Roberto Sergioat a hearing before the commission Rai supervision, regarding the results achieved to date. “Despite the impacts of the further reduction in advertising crowding limits expected for 2023 – from 7% to 6% – in the 6-18 and 18-24 time slots, the advertising collection recorded a +7% compared to the budget objectives”, he underlined.

Rai, Sergio: “Fake ratings, we leaders have few failures”

The CEO of Rai, Roberto Sergioprovides a “definitive and public clarity on the audience figures” after “in recent weeks real rumors have circulated ‘fake news’ which, in addition to causing damage to a heritage common to all Italians, do not give credit to the extraordinary work of the many Rai professionals”, underlining that “in any case the share cannot and must not be the only, however important, reference of the service public”.

The CEO, in a hearing before the commission Rai supervisionclaimed the leadership of the public service in ratings, maintaining that only “in some cases, a few, the results were not equal to expectations. It happens, but we experiment”, he underlined.

“Compared to what has been frequently read in recent weeks regarding audience figures – he explained Sergio – we want to strongly reiterate, here too, that, source Auditel, the Rai generalist channels have maintained their leadership in ratings both since the beginning of the year and in this television season. Rai Uno, Rai Due e Rai Tre in the autumn period (1 October – 16 December) they are achieving an overall share of over 3 points more than the comparable three generalist competitor channels (Rai 30.0% and the main competitor 26.7%)”.

“The leadership – he continued – increases further in the prime time, in fact compared to a 30.8% share of Rai, the gap rises to almost 5 points. A record which is confirmed both for the whole day and for prime time also over the year (in the period 1 January – 16 December the generalist Rais had a 30.4% share and the main competitor had 26.3%)”.

“Overall, therefore – he stated Sergio – we can only be satisfied with these results, well aware of the very short time in which the autumn schedules were launched and the number of new proposals that were offered to the public, also due to numerous spontaneous talent releases. Obviously, as in many other areas and even more so in radio and television, the refinement process occurs gradually and with constant interventions that require time and work, in some cases, little, the results were not equal to expectations. It happens, but we experiment, without prejudice to the fact that all company structures are continually committed to offering the public a quality offering that is worthy of the public service mission.”

Rai, Sergio: “Investigative journalism is a pillar of information and is our responsibility”

“Il investigative journalism – a much debated genre – is a pillar in the field of information and our responsibility. A broad and structured offer that spans across schedules and time slots”, he explained Roberto Sergio.

“They are Report – he added – much has been said and therefore, on this occasion, it is useful to mention the other programs that contribute to making Rai an important player in the panorama of in-depth analysis, investigation and the value of storytelling. Presadiretta, Rai Tre sends methe incessant work of Who has seenthe investigations of Rai News, Guess Who's Coming to Dinnernew programs like Drops of Oil, Our things e FarWest“.

“There are many programs to mention, but we also want to publicly thank and highlight the work of all our colleagues at the newspapers Rai (national and regional) who are directly involved in the field every day to tell what is happening and all the in-depth programs”, he concluded Sergio.

