Logan Sargeant did not drive very well this season, but he can still keep his seat in 2024.

The grid for 2024 has been fixed for a long time, except for one seat: Logan Sargeant’s. During the last race of the season it was still not confirmed whether he would stay with Williams or not. His performances weren’t really convincing this year, so a contract extension is definitely a no-brainer.

However, we just received the news from Williams: Logan Sargeant will get another chance. The American rookie may again take a seat in the Williams next year, next to Alex Albon. Great fun of course, for all American fans.

Despite his mediocre performance, Sargeant still managed to achieve a milestone. He was the first American in 30 years to score a point in Formula 1. Two drivers had to be disqualified for that, but you don’t have to say that.

With the confirmation of Logan Sargeant, next year’s line-up is finally complete. This means there will be no exciting transfers and no new blood, because all teams will continue with their current drivers. But that will only make Silly Season for 2024 more interesting.

This article BREAK: Logan Sargeant can stay at Williams first appeared on Ruetir.