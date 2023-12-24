Brazil, cuts off her husband's penis and throws it in the toilet: 34-year-old arrested

She cut off her husband's penis to take revenge for an alleged betrayal. It happened in Brazil, in the state of Sao Paulo. A 34-year-old from Atibaia first mutilated her husband and then threw the sexual organ down the toilet. After flushing the toilet, she went to turn herself in at the police station.

“Good evening, I came to turn myself in because I just cut off my husband's penis,” the woman said. The condition of the 39-year-old husband is not known, but he was hospitalized after the attack.

The woman said she was informed that, on her birthday, her husband had cheated on her with her niece, a 15-year-old teenager. To take revenge she set a trap for him. During sexual intercourse she tied his hands with her panties, then she used a razor to cut off his penis. Before throwing it away, she also photographed the organ with her cell phone. The woman, accompanied to the police station by her brother, was arrested.