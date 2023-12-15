Captain America: Brave New World and Hulk

The Captain America: Brave New World movie will not start a brutal history of Marvel comics.

For some time now, there has been speculation that Captain America: Brave New World could kick off a big event at Marvel Studios that would lead to World War Hulk. But the new information we have reveals that the plans are not going in that direction.

To begin with, we must admit that we have very little information about Captain America: Brave New World, but since Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross (Harrison Ford) and Betty Ross (Liv Tyler) will return, everything suggested that the Hulk had to be important. But Mark Ruffalo has not been confirmed, in addition, Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk is ruled out and in fact, we may not see Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) either.

So we will have to wait to see World War Hulk, a brutal event from the comics where all the Marvel heroes face the green giant who is very angry about what they have done to the planet Sakaar.

World War Hulk

What will the film be about?

Captain America: Brave New World will introduce us to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as the great hero, but it seems that the government does not give him the prominence he wants. But everything will change with the arrival of some villains who form the Serpent Society. Although there will probably be many more surprises that we will discover when it hits theaters.

Although the film will not link with World War Hulk, it will most likely do so with Thunderbolts, which will be released a few months later, since they share some characters. Without forgetting that Avengers: Secret Wars will arrive in 2027 and Sam Wilson has to be important, so perhaps we will see some detail that hints at it.

Captain America: Brave New World will premiere on February 14, 2025. Meanwhile, we can see all the UCM installments on Disney Plus with this link.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.