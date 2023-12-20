Brandon Sanderson, writings of Mistborn, The Storm Archive or Elantris within his enormous universe, wanted to review 2023 and highlight everything that is coming soon

Brandon Sanderson, known for his prolific contributions to the fantasy genre, has shared a comprehensive overview of his year, revealing significant progress on his existing projects and some new ones. This article will explore the highlights of his update, offering a unique perspective on what fans can expect from the author in the near future.

The Year of Brandon Sanderson: From The Stormlight Archive to Mistborn

The Storm Archive: Towards the culmination of a saga

Sanderson spent much of the year working on “The Storm Archive 5“, now titled “Wind and Truth“. After writing approximately 450,000 words in eleven months, the draft is almost complete. This intensive approach underscores Sanderson's dedication to this acclaimed series. However, she has warned that the novel “Horneater” will not be part of the “Palabras Radiantes” crowdfunding campaign, as he plans to write it in the undetermined future.

Mistborn: New Horizons in the Cosmere

With the “Second Era” finished, Sanderson prepares to immerse himself in the “Third Era“, which will begin with “Ghostbloods“. Work on this project is expected to begin January 1, 2025. This shows an impressive evolution in the Mistborn universe, keeping fans guessing.

Cytoverse: A Continuing Legacy

The success of “Skyward“and its sequel”Defiant” has led Sanderson to pass the baton to Janci Patterson to “Skyward Legacy“. This new approach brings freshness to the series and promises exciting new adventures in the “Skyward” universe.

Sanderson also mentioned the four secret projects, emphasizing their independent nature. These projects will be self-contained stories, something that has become rare in the world of fantasy and science fiction.

Exploring other projects

“Elantris”, another pillar in Sanderson's Cosmere, will soon be a main project again. This indicates yet another expansion in its fantasy universe, which will undoubtedly be well received by fans.

Songs of the Dead: A successful collaboration

This project, co-written with Peter Orullian, showcases Sanderson's ability to collaborate and delegate. Although Sanderson will not be involved in the sequels, The world created is entirely yours, ensuring an authentic experience for readers.

White Sand: Uniting formats

Sanderson plans to transform “White Sand” from a comic to a novel, reinforcing Khriss' presence in the Cosmere. This demonstrates her commitment to accessibility and diversity of formats in her storytelling.

Dark One: A renewed approach

Co-written with Dan Wells, this project has evolved from a trilogy to a single novel. The inclusion of the characters of “Dark One: Forgotten” will enrich the story even more.

The future of Brandon Sanderson's work

Between 2024 and 2030, Brandon Sanderson promises a literary feast for his followers. In December 2024, fans will be able to immerse themselves in “Viento y Verdad”, a highly anticipated title. Spring 2025 will mark the debut of the first installment of “Skyward Legacy,” a series that promises to continue the legacy of “Skyward.” By December 2025, Sanderson plans to delight readers with the novel “White Sand” and possibly with “Dark One”, thus expanding his fantasy universe.

The “Skyward Legacy” series will continue with its second and third installment in spring and December 2026, respectively, culminating an exciting trilogy. The year 2026 could also see the release of “Horneater,” an intriguing addition to his oeuvre. In December 2028, fans can expect the first book in the “Ghostbloods” series, followed by sequels in December 2029 and 2030.. At the same time, Sanderson plans to revitalize “Elantris” with its second and third parts in the summer of 2029 and 2030respectively, thus providing their followers with a decade full of magical adventures and immersive narrative.

Sanderson's journey over the past year demonstrates his ability to handle multiple large-scale projects while maintaining quality and coherence in its extensive universe. With the conclusion of some projects and the beginning of others, his work continues to inspire and captivate readers around the world. Without a doubt, Sanderson's future in the world of fantasy and science fiction is bright and promising.