It is possible that if you take into account what type of HDMI cable do you haveHowever, not everyone falls for this and, for this reason, they do not get the most out of their Smart TV. But why? Very simple, if we have an old cable you are not only losing quality, but also other functions such as HDR, among others.

HDMI 2.0 or higher cable

If you've been using the same HDMI for several years, now is the perfect time to buy a new one. It is more than possible that, if it has not broken or given you problems, you have been using the same cable for a long time. Whether to connect your console to the TV, the decoder, Blu-ray player or a sound bar. However, there is a problem: it is surely not HDMI 2.0 or higher, but you will have an HDMI 1.4.

Because it is important? So that you can understand in more detail what changes, these are the main HDMI 2.0 and 2.1 features: version 2.0 offers an increase in bandwidth that reaches 18 Gbit/s; It supports 4K, a 21:9 aspect ratio, 32 audio channels, the simultaneous delivery of two streams or even CEC command extensions to control different devices from a single point.

As for the HDMI 2.1, gives a bandwidth of up to 48 GB/s and allows resolutions up to 10 K. In addition, dynamic HDR support is included. In addition to this, they are also key to playing next-generation consoles such as PS5 o Xbox Series X. Although, the good thing about these consoles is that they already include the HDMI 2.1 cable, also known as Ultra High Speed ​​HDMI.

If you have a Smart TV with up to 120 Hz and you want to not only make the most of the image resolution, but also the frames per second (fps), then you will need to connect the console to your TV via HDMI 2.1. Otherwise, you won't be getting the most out of your TV.

More image quality for little money

In case you finally realize that your HDMI has become old, it is time to change it. And even more so when you want to get the most out of your Smart TV, console, monitor or sound equipment. So we will have to go straight for a 2.0 or 2.1 cable. The good thing is that they don't cost a lot of money, in fact, you have options available for less than €10. Like the following cable from Amazon:

Although, there are also other models for a little more than ten euros, but not much. And all because they can be a little more robust or have more meters so that the distance when connecting devices is not an inconvenience:

It is clear that You don't need to spend much more than €10 to release a new HDMI cable with which you can get the most out of your Smart TV, consoles, etc. This way you will have the highest image quality at all times through HDMI and, above all, you will be able to get rid of or store the old cable in a drawer.