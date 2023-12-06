Brad Pitt (cordonpress)

Actor Brad Pitt has a small cameo in a Marvel movie, but he was able to play a much more important character.

In the movie Deadpool 2 (2028) the protagonists create a team called X-Force for a difficult mission. Among the members is Telford Porter/Vanisher who is invisible. When they take a parachute jump, everyone dies except Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Domino (Zazie Beetz). When Vanisher gets tangled in some wires and is electrocuted we see that he is played by Brad Pitt.

Now, they’ve revealed that Brad Pitt almost played a much more important character in that movie. This is Cable, who was ultimately brought to life by Josh Brolin.

Cable Josh Brolin

This is how Rob Liefeld, the creator of the comics, explains it.

“I know for a fact that that was true. They made progress, and David Leitch had a very special relationship doing action scenes with Brad Pitt. What people don’t know is that this was very early. So, when they knew they were not going in that direction, they considered several more actors.”

According to Rob Liefeld, Josh Brolin’s wife convinced him to play the Marvel character. While it is clear that Ryan Reynolds was the only one who could play Deadpool.

Now we will see the third installment.

For now, we do not know if Brad Pitt will be in Deadpool 3, but even so, this film has enough incentives to be one of the big bombs of 2024. Since Ryan Reynolds will repeat as Wade Wilson, the mercenary with a mouth and, in addition, he will be accompanied by Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Two characters that are always fascinating to see together in action.

They are currently filming and unpublished images have already been leaked, which we leave you at this link. Contains SPOILERS.

Deadpool 3 will be released on July 26, 2024. While the two previous installments can be seen on Disney Plus by clicking here.

For his part, Brad Pitt will premiere Wolves, which is about two men who settle matters who are entrusted with the same job. He will also make a film about Formula One.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.