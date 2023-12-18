The whole world is celebrating the birthday of the handsome Hollywood official, Brad Pitt, who turns 60 today, an age at which he continues to leave everyone he meets breathless due to his enviable physique.

In fact, everyone wonders what the secret of his eternal youth is. Pitt is more handsome than ever and his latest appearances never cease to surprise.

For decades, its makeovers have only improved the original version. However, not everything is good.

Brad Pitt has opened the decade involved in controversy. Recently, a message came to light on social networks from one of his eldest children who drew a rather shady profile of the actor.

“You turned the lives of those close to you into a constant hell,” said the young man.

The actor is also one of Sonsoles Ónega's favorite artists, who couldn't help but bring him to the set to celebrate his birthday as he deserves. And that's not all, because he's going to stay there until the end of the year. Don't miss the moment!

