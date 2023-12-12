In Banco Bpm’s plan 6 billion in profits, 4 to shareholders

Banco Bpm has approved the 2023-2026 strategic plan which provides for realization of a cumulative net profit of approximately 6 billion euros, of which 4 billion will be allocated to the remuneration of members. This is, we read in a note, a distribution equal to 5 times that of the last four years and greater than 50% of the current capitalisation of the market. In 2024, approximately 1.3 billion euros will be distributed to shareholders, of which approximately 0.75 billion will be based on the 2023 profit, while from 2024 the remuneration methods between coupons and buybacks will be defined year by year.

“The commitment made by all our colleagues has allowed us to achieve, a year early, brilliant results and to exceed the targets of the 2021-2024 Plan. The new Strategic Plan 2023-2026 built in a stand-alone logic, is based on solid pillars and intends to clearly define strategies, actions and tools that aim at sustainable income growth, accompanied by the creation of value for all stakeholders and by a important increase in remuneration policies capable of rewarding shareholders”. This was stated by Giuseppe Castagna, CEO of Banco Bpm.

Banco Bpm: rises on the stock market (+2.94%) after new plan

Banco Bpm highlighted on Piazza Affari after the presentation of the new Plan which plans to achieve cumulative profits of 6 billion euros by 2026 and distribute 4 billion to shareholders. In 2026 the institute estimates it will reach revenues of 5.4 billion, a profit of 1.5 billion and a ROTE of 13.5%. The stock, in the early stages of trading, rose by 2.94% to 5.174 euros per share.

