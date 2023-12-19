Natale, Papa and Sonnino for the post-Montani leadership of Bper. MPS, the future will be decided in the coming months

By dint of hearing a Giuseppe Castagna (and to the president of BancoBpm Massimo Tononi) that the Piazza Meda institute is not interested in a merger with Monte dei Paschi di Siena, someone started to believe it. The industrial plan presented in recent days speaks of a remuneration for shareholders of around 6 billion over the next three years, which, translated, means that there will be few resources for l’M&A.



Some say that the obstinacy with which Chestnut he persisted in rejecting Siena, despite the constant pressure that came from Mef and directly from Palazzo Chigicould even expose it to the risk of a takeover bid by some bank, as happened with the – failed – attempt to Unicredit in February 2022.

But, at the moment, we are talking about fantasy finance. What is certain, however, is that the CEO of the Milanese bank has just been reconfirmed and, barring any unlikely twists, he will remain in his post for the full three years. And if he remains in the saddle, it means that his M&A strategy is also supported. But then where could it end Siena? We talk insistently about Bper.

And, according to Affaritaliani.it, something is starting to move very slowly. First of all because the current CEO of the bank, Piero Luigi Montanihas already declared that next year, when his mandate expires, he won't bother looking for reconfirmation.

And the race for a replacement has already started. Corriere della Sera indicated in the former CEO of Amco, Marina Natale, the possible successor. It is curious that for the succession of a credit institution that might be interested in Mps name the CEO of that vehicle which, in 2020, took over impaired loans from Siena for a nominal value of 8.1 billion euros. But the Natale she wouldn't be the only suitor.

In fact, there is a lot of talk about two internal solutions for the future Montani. The first is that of Gianni Franco Popecurrent president of two “offshoots” of Bper come Carige e Cesare Bank Bridgesadvisor to the former board People's Bank of Emilia-Romagna and with a long history in Unicredit where he was also general manager. The other name on the rise is that of deputy general manager Elvio Sonninowho was also Coo of in the past Ubi Banca.

The renewal of the board of directors Bper will happen next spring and, as analysts have pointed out Equitythis means that any possible operation on Mps it could only be triggered towards the end of next year. With the times we would also be there, given that the government must exit the shareholding structure by the end of 2024 and that it has a lock-up which means it cannot place new shares on the market until the end of February.

So much so that some even argue that we could think of a “stand-alone” formula without there being any particular need for capital. Maybe, but it is obvious that the “marriage”, in a 2024 which promises to be much leaner for the banks given the announced rate cut by the Bce, would be the preferred and preferable solution. We will see.

