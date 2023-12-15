The Christmas It is the perfect time to spend time with our loved ones. Of course, it also represents an ideal opportunity to surprise those we love with all kinds of gifts. Along these lines, a mother made her son happy with a very special PlayStation 5.

While receiving a next-gen console as a gift is more than enough to get excited, Kevina 5-year-old young man, obtained a PlayStation 5 personalized that his father sent “from heaven.” What happens is that his father, whose name is also Kevin, died when his wife, Kimberly ThorntonI was 7 months pregnant.

Mother surprises her son with a very special PlayStation 5

In a TikTok video that was originally uploaded in 2022, the mother shows off the gift her son received that Christmas. It is a next-gen console from Sony decorated with a photograph of the boy and his father. The emotional images went viral and resurfaced in recent days.

“Father surprises his son from heaven with a gamer set up with his photo on the PS5,” says the video description. Kimberly Thornton's gift was very appropriate, because Kevin He was immediately excited when he saw the PlayStation 5 on the desk in his room. In the comments section, users shared their own anecdotes and praised the child's mother for this beautiful and captivating gesture.

This is Kevin's PlayStation 5

In other footage, it is seen that the boy, who is now 6 years old, debuted his new console with Fortnite, the successful Battle Royale from Epic Games. With a little luck, in 2023 he will still enjoy the bookstore offered by the PS5. In response to a user, the mother confirmed that she has 4 children, so Kevin is the youngest in the family.

Of course, stories like these remind us that video games can unite us with our loved ones. For example, at the beginning of this year we learned about the emotional case of a mother with vision problems who made a painting of ELDEN RING to surprise her son.

But tell us, do you know a similar story? Let us read you in the comments.

