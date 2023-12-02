Red hood: the second Robin who accompanied Batman in his adventures.

Throughout its editorial career, there are several characters who, under the identity of Robinhave accompanied on their adventures Batman. In this article we will focus on Jason Toddthe second of them, who, after his apparent death, due to the Jokerreturned under the identity of Red hoodan alias that was also used at the time by the aforementioned Clown King of Crime. Continue reading this article if you want to discover how Jason Todd He became a pupil of Batman and that led him to transform into Red hood.

As always you should start at the beginning, we must go back to the comic Batman nº 357 (1983), in which, within the adventure Squid, Jason Todd appeared for the first time, by Gerry Conway y Don Newtonalthough he did not appear under the alias of Red hood until history I Fought the Law and Kicked Its Butt!published in the Red Hood and the Outlaws nº 1 (2011), with scripts by Scott Lobdell and drawings of Kenneth Rocafort.

The story begins after Dick Grayson will stop being the companion of Batmanto end up becoming Nightwing. At that time, there was a street gang that had become the scourge of the East Side and they called themselves The Wolves. Anyone who wanted to join the group had to go through an initiation ritual, designated by the leader. Alphawhich consisted of wearing a red hood and serving as a sentinel for the rest of the group, which made him the most vulnerable, the most visible, and the one who would have the least chance of escaping.

When Batman located The Wolves, decided that it was time to finish them off. However, he had been beaten by a boy who, despite his youth, knew how to handle himself very well in an unequal fight. His name was Jason Todd and the reason why he attacked The Wolves was that he considered them responsible for his brother’s death Dannywho had served as Red hood and died from a fall in the middle of the band’s mission.

Batman decided to take the young man under his tutelage, even though Alfred Pennyworth y Barbara Gordon They did not agree with that decision, and Jason ended up becoming the new Robin. However, the doubts of the butler and the alter ego of Batgirl They were soon confirmed when the young hero went out on his own to participate in a battle against the villain. Firefly without the permission of Batman.

Although there was a tough discussion afterwards, in which Alfred had to mediate, the bat-man finally understood that Jason was not Dickbut he deserved a chance, even if this new Robin He did not show much mercy towards the enemies whom they both defeated. However, in a fight against Scarecrowin which he also participated Batgirl, Jason he overreached to the point of almost killing the villain.

The new Robinconsidering that they did not have any confidence in him, decided to leave and continue his career as a vigilante alone, without anyone being able to reproach him for the brutality of his actions, to the point of almost ending the life of Killer Crocwhich clouded the popularity of Batmansince no one knew that Robin He acted freely.

However, the day that Jason decided to go for Joker y Harley, who celebrated, in their own macabre way, the anniversary of their first heist, the young hero was no match for these villains. When Batman arrived at the crime scene, found Robin badly injured but still alive enough to ask his mentor to kill the Jokerwho had also come out badly since the arrival of Batman on the scene.

Jasonwho couldn’t stand the fact that Batman save the villain’s life, he tried to prevent it and tripped over some gas cylinders that, when reacting with the fire that had been organized during the battle, seemed to end the life of the second Robin.

However, Jason returned from the dead, thanks to the villain Hushwho stole one of the Lazarus Pits of Ra’s Al Ghul to make it. Some time later, after nearly dying again during a new confrontation with the Joker, Jason Todd decided to adopt the identity of Red hoodin memory of the identity with which his brother had died while working for The Wolves.

Jason Todd has continued to maintain the identity of Red hood to this day and, although he considers himself a force for good, the brutality of his actions has led him to confront Batman on various occasions.

Although in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice and in Suicide Squad (both released in 2016) the death of a Robinit is not entirely clear whether it is Dick Grayson or the protagonist of this article. Nevertheless, Jason Toddboth in his identity of Wonder Boy as in that of Red hood has been interpreted by Curran Walters in the series Titans (2018 – 2023).