

About Parkinson's disease

Parkinson's disease is an incurable brain disorder that is relatively common. Someone with Parkinson's disease develops problems with movement. Trembling hands, but also slowness and stiffness are well-known characteristics of Parkinson's. Symptoms of dementia can also occur with Parkinson's. In addition, the person with Parkinson's may experience lack of movement, also known as hypokinesia. This can manifest itself in a masked face (flat facial expression), a monotonous voice and a stiff body posture. Someone shuffles and takes smaller steps. The upper body leans forward. The person speaks less loudly and clearly, making it more difficult to understand him.

Parkinson's is a disease that slowly gets worse. There is currently no cure for Parkinson's. There are medications that suppress the symptoms. For example, there is a drug that can temporarily compensate for the deficiency of dopamine in the brain caused by the death of cells. If medication no longer helps or if too many side effects arise, the brain can also be stimulated via electrical pulses. These suppress the symptoms of Parkinson's disease.