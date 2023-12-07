Suara.com – Lesti Kejora’s attitude was in the spotlight when she appeared as a guest star on the Brownis program. In a video circulating on social media, Lesti’s attitude was praised for being polite.

In the video uploaded by the TikTok account @bayuajipurwana, Lesti Kejora is seen singing the song “Not Ordinary Love” by Siti Nurhaliza when she arrives at the event.

Lesti Kejora came with her husband Rizky Billar. While at the event, Lesti was seen being greeted by hosts such as Ivan Gunawan, Ruben Onsu, Ayu Ting Ting and Wendy Cagur.

Lesti Kejora immediately shook hands with Ivan Gunawan. However, when she wanted to greet the other hosts, Lesti Kejora appeared to bow when she passed Ivan Gunawan.

The Kejora singer then kissed Ayu Ting, Ruben Onsu, and shook hands with Wendy Cagur on the right cheek on the left cheek (cipika-cipiki).

“The attitude of a champion is Dede (Lesti Kejora’s nickname) @lestikejora,” wrote the TikTok account @bayuajipurwana as a caption for the video, which was uploaded recently.

Lesti Kejora and Rizky Billar. (Instagram/ @lestykejora)

The video upload showing Lesti Kejora’s attitude at the Slim Brownis event was flooded with comments from netizens. Netizens are busy praising Lesti Kejora’s always polite attitude.

“Everywhere Lesti Kejora maintains politeness,” said the account @wit*** in praise. “Masha Allah, your manners, your attitude, Lesti, is a good child,” commented the account @eka****.

“Why is it that every time Lesti wants to pass in front of someone, she always bows to the kulonuwon, her attitude is really good,” said the account @bay***. “God willing, your manners…,” added the account @noor****.