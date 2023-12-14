Boutsen VDS confirms its commitment to the GT World Challenge Europe also for the 2024 season, in which it will make the leap to the PRO Class representing Mercedes.

The Belgian team had faced last season with the Audis, winning the Gold Cup title and from next year will embrace the Star brand to run all the Sprint and Endurance Cup events with two cars.

The agreement with the German manufacturer in fact provides for support with drivers coming from the official and Junior programs, with a car that will be entered in the Gold or Silver Cup.

For the moment the crews still remain to be defined, also on the basis of the pilots' licenses which will then be fundamental to understand which category to enroll in, but there is no lack of enthusiasm.

Photo by: Boutsen Ginion Racing

Boutsen VDS, Mercedes AMG GT3

“I was happy to return to the GTWC paddocks in 2023 and had a great time being part of the team led by Olivier Lainé, his wife Olivia Boutsen and their son Amaury,” said Marc van Der Straten, founder of VDS.

“I am proud of the results achieved, including the title of best team in the Gold Cup Class, both in the Sprint championship and in the general classification combining Sprint and Endurance.”

“From the beginning, Olivier and I had the idea of ​​being able to fight for the general classification as soon as possible and that will be the case starting next year, so I'm happy about it.”

“Of course, the dream would be to win the 24 Hours of Spa for the second time, nine years after the success achieved with my team. It is a major challenge, but luck only favors the brave!”

Photo by: Boutsen Ginion Racing

Boutsen VDS, Mercedes AMG GT3

Olivier Lainé added: “First of all, I would like to thank Audi Sport for these two years of collaboration. However, for the future of the team, the opportunity that presented itself with Mercedes-AMG was not to be missed.”

“We will participate with two cars in the entire championship, one of which in PRO with Mercedes-AMG Performance and Junior drivers. It is a great challenge for us, but it is also very exciting and motivating.”

“I would like to thank Stefan Wendl, Head of Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing, and the entire Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing team for their trust. We are already at work and will do our utmost to make this collaboration a success.”