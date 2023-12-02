Boticaria García has come to ‘And now Sonsoles’ for another week to talk about oral hygiene, and has even brought a gift to Sonsoles Ónega and the program’s collaborators. All after last week he helped us distinguish between paracetamol and ibuprofen, two of the most consumed medications.

The pharmacist has explained that when we kiss, the bacteria stick, so it may happen that if a person has the so-called ‘dentisani’, which acts against cavities, our oral hygiene may be better if we live with it.

In oral hygiene, what we use the most are toothpastes, and the American Dental Academy has stated that brushing twice a day for two minutes is enough, although ideally it is after we eat.

As for the types of pastes we use, we have paste with fluoride, whitening, baking soda, active charcoal… However, Boticaria has made it clear that whitening pastes do not exist. “They scratch the enamel and you get more stains,” he said.

What we can use is fluoride, which is bad for bacteria, and these pastes can be found in pharmacies.

How to brush your teeth correctly?

As for how to brush, we must place the brush at a 45 degree angle and the ideal is that if there are no problems with the gums, the medium hardness brush is used. The electric toothbrush is also very useful, as it has more movements and, in addition, those who use this type spend more time brushing.

The brush should be changed, ideally, every three months.

Dental floss, for its part, the pharmaceutical company explained, is a product with which we can save a lot of money. And it prevents cavities and other gum problems.

We have also not forgotten the mouthwashes, some of them are only to disinfect and refresh, and there are others for treatment such as chlorhexidine, but you have to be careful because it stains the teeth.

Therefore, those who use this should neither smoke nor drink coffee. “They serve to maintain plaque, keep bacteria at bay, but they should not be used for a long time,” he made clear.

